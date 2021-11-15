Skip to Content
Woman attacked in Monterey while walking her dog

Photographic representation of violence on women, hands against sheet
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey Police Department arrested a man who attacked and tried to rape a woman while she was walking her dog.

On Saturday, at around 6:30 p.m. the victim took her dog for a walk when someone grabbed her from behind and pulled her to the ground. A car pulled over and the suspect started to hit the woman before he ran off.

n Saturday, November 13, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Monterey Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Casanova in reference to a sexual battery that had just occurred.

After describing the suspect to the officers, Monterey Police located the suspect and the victim identified him. The 23-year-old from Castroville was arrested for assault with intent to commit rape, false imprisonment, and batter. He was booked in Monterey County Jail and his bail was set at $110,000.

Anyone with any information about the incident can call Lieutenant Jake Pinkas at (831) 646-3816 or to remain anonymous, call (831) 646-3840.

News
