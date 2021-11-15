Man arrested with weapons and drugs in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A Santa Cruz County resident is facing 11 charges after being arrested for weapons and drug possession on Saturday.

Santa Cruz Police said Robert Bombaci, 31, was arrested after a search on Saturday. He had in his possession a loaded gun in his waistband and others hidden in the car he was in. Drugs were also seized.

Officers went to the area between Jewell Street and Ocean Street. Upon arrival at the location, they searched the suspect's vehicle and found multiple firearms. Officers also said they found approximately a quarter pound of fentanyl, a couple of ounces of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Bombaci was on probation.