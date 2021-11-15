IA man arrested after car chase through neighbors’ yards, park

By Tom Barton

Click here for updates on this story

DAVENPORT, Iowa (Quad-City Times) — A Davenport man was arrested and being held in the Scott County jail Sunday after driving through Duck Creek Park and homeowners’ yards while fleeing law enforcement during an attempted traffic stop.

Jarian T. Beason, 30, was arrested by Bettendorf police and booked into the Scott County Jail early Sunday morning, where he was being held on a combined $10,000 cash-only bond.

Beason is charged with two counts of felony eluding and second-degree criminal mischief, both class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of between $1,025 and $10,245. Beason is also charged with operating while under the influence; possession of marijuana-second offense; speeding; reckless driving; driving with a suspended license; failure to maintain control of a vehicle; interference with official acts; failure to obey a traffic control device; and failure to wear a seat belt.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bettendorf Police Officer Dillon Valdez spotted a vehicle driven by Beason traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on Interstate 74 near mile marker 3.4 at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Valdez, who was in a marked squad vehicle, activated his lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle as it exited I-74 onto Middle Road, according to court records. The vehicle failed to stop and ran a red light as it exited the interstate onto Middle Road, nearly striking another vehicle in traffic, according to the criminal complaint.

Valdez pursued the vehicle west on Middle Road and East Locust Street, where Beason lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of East Locust Street and Marlo Avenue, driving off the road into Duck Creek Park.

An Iowa State Patrol trooper who was in the area caught up to the pursuit and witnessed Beason put the vehicle in four-wheel drive and reverse back onto Locust Street, driving head on and almost striking a Bettendorf police cruiser, according to the arrest affidavit.

Beason continued driving westbound on Locust in excess of 80 miles per hour, with Iowa State Patrol now in pursuit, according to the affidavit. He turned south onto Mound Street, where he again lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, nearly striking several parked cars, and continued driving in excess of 60 miles per hour onto Kirkwood Street, where the vehicle’s front driver’s side tire blew. Beason continued driving on the rim, damaging the street, according to affidavit.

Police and Iowa State Patrol said Beason drove through residential yards near the 1700 block of East 11th Street, where the vehicle came to a stop after after driving through a fence and striking a tree near the end of Summit Lane.

Beason then fled on foot and was apprehended by Bettenforf police following a chase.

Police said he caused an estimated $1,500 to $10,000 worth of damage to the grass at Duck Creek Park and to yards and fences in the 1700 block of East 11th Street.

Beason has requested a court-appointed lawyer and a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Nov. 23 at the Scott County Courthouse in downtown Davenport.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.