Own-goal gives Croatia a World Cup spot at Russia’s expense

SPLIT, Croatia (AP) — A late own-goal has sent Croatia to next year’s World Cup in a 1-0 win over Russia. Croatia bombarded the Russian goal throughout the game in search of the win the 2018 runners-up needed to secure the automatic qualifying spot in Group H and consign Russia to the playoffs. The breakthrough came when Russian defender Fedor Kudriashov directed the ball into his own net as he tried to control it. Third-place Slovakia eased to a 6-0 win over Malta. Slovenia beat Cyprus 2-1.