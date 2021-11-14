Counter-terror police investigate deadly Liverpool hospital car explosion

By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Counter-terrorism police are investigating after one person died and another was injured Sunday when a car exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital in northwest England.

“So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred,” a Merseyside police statement said.

“We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police.”

It has not been declared a terrorist incident, the force added.

The injured person is being treated in hospital and has not suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET).

Members of the public are urged to remain calm but vigilant, the police statement added.

The mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, tweeted that news of the explosion was “unsettling and upsetting.”

A notice on the hospital’s website said visiting access to the hospital was being restricted.

