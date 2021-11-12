Greenfield man convicted for domestic violence and child cruelty

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A jury found Carlos Hernandez, 32, guilty of misdemeanor battery on his child's parent and two counts of cruelty to a child, according to Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

In June, when the mother of Hernadez's four kids came to pick up their young daughter, the two-parent got into an argument. Hernadez grabbed the mother, pulled her by her hair, and punched her in the face in front of their three young children. The mother drove to a safe location to call 911 and waited for the police to arrive. Greenfield Police Officers arrested Hernandez when they arrived.

They both testified in front of a jurying. The judge sentenced Hernandez to three-year probation, 120 days in jail, and ordered him to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence classes and 52 weeks of parenting classes.