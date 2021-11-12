AstraZeneca to book modest profit from coronavirus vaccine

LONDON (AP) — British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca says it will start to book a modest profit from its coronavirus vaccine as it moves away from the nonprofit model that it’s operated so far during the pandemic. In a third-quarter update Friday, the company said it’s “now expecting to progressively transition the vaccine to modest profitability as new orders are received.” It says the profits from the vaccine in the fourth quarter will offset costs related to its antibody cocktail developed to prevent and treat COVID-19. Through the pandemic so far, the company said it would provide the vaccine “at cost.” It confirmed it won’t be booking any coronavirus vaccine profits from developing countries.