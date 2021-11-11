Watsonville Police arrest shooting suspect

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Watsonville police detectives arrested a gunman who was wanted for critically injuring a man on Carey Avenue during a mid-October shooting. Detectives traveled to Lake Nacimiento last night and to help San Luis Obispo County Gang Task Force arrest the 28-year-old suspect.

According to Watsonville Police, the victim is still recovering from his injuries. The suspect was brought back to Santa Cruz County and booked into jail on attempted murder charges.