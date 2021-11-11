Tennessee Titans visit soldiers at Fort Campbell for Veterans Day

By Tony Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Tennessee Titans staff and cheerleaders paid a visit to the soldiers of Fort Campbell on Wednesday.

The visit was part of the NFL’s Salute to Service program in honor of Veterans Day.

As part of a partnership with USO Fort Campbell and the city of Nashville, Titans front office members brought lunch and distributed Titans shirts, hats and other giveaway items to 300 soldiers.

The team’s mascot, T-Rac, also made an appearance.

Additionally, the team contributed various board games, books and toys to support the USO’s annual Great Gift Giveaway, which provides holiday gifts to children of active service members at Fort Campbell.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.