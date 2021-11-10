Woman shot in face with airsoft gun describes what happened

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — “They drove by, and the driver took off his hat and was laughing at me,” Helen Glick said, describing the night last month when she was shot in the face with an airsoft gun. The attack took place during the early morning hours of Oct. 19 as Glick was asleep outside a West Asheville credit union. Two juveniles have been charged with assault inflicting serious injury. “They just shot me right in the face,” Glick said.

Police found about 50 pellets at the scene. Police said the matter had been referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice, but Glick said she hopes the suspects will be charged as adults.

The Asheville woman also said she’s extremely appreciative of donations and assistance from people who’ve reached out to help her.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.