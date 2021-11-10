Wendy Williams says her health has been a ‘hot topic’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Wendy Williams misses her audience.

The talk show host recently posted a health update on the “Wendy Williams Show’s” verified Instagram account, writing “HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!”

“As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic,” the statement reads. “I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

It was announced in September that Williams had tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19. That came weeks after an announcement that Williams was canceling “her promotional activities” as she was “dealing with some ongoing health issues” and “undergoing further evaluations.”

She had been scheduled to return to her show on October 4, but that was postponed and guest hosts have been filling in for her.

Williams thanked those guest hosts, as well as her staff, and the syndication company and stations that carry her daytime talk show.

“Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me,” her statement read. “I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.”

