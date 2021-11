SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) After 20-year-old Brandon Bochat and 19-year-old Hagan Warner were arrested and charged for felony vandalism and conspiracy to commit a felony, the prosecution is planning to pursue felony vandalism with a hate crime allegation.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with why the prosecution is pursuing this charge.