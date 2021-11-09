North Carolina elementary students get a lesson in blending in

By Tammy Watford

CANDLER, North Carolina (WLOS) — Camouflage is a big word for little kids to learn, but the students at have mastered it.

Students in Leighton Caldwell’s second-grade class at Hominy Valley Elementary have read the book “A Color of His Own,” about a chameleon who was distressed that he didn’t have a color of his own like other animals.

The students learned that camouflage is very important for the chameleon to disguise himself. So, they’re creating their own chameleons by using items they collected outside their classroom.

“I think the students really remember what they’ve learned when they are using hands-on And really make a creation of their own,” Caldwell said.

The second-graders said it was a lesson they will never forget and they were pretty proud about learning such a big word.

