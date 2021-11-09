2 more guilty pleas from man who admitted killing 4 Nevadans

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Salvadoran immigrant who admitted fatally shooting four people during a two-week rampage in Nevada in 2019 has pleaded guilty to the two killings that occurred in rural Douglas County. It’s part of a deal with prosecutors that will spare 22-year-old Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman the death penalty. Instead, he will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. Martinez Guzman pleaded guilty in Minden on Tuesday to first-degree murder in the deaths of Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken at their homes in Gardnerville. Last month, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of Gerald and Sharon David at their Reno home.