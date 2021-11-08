San Jose woman dies in car crash near San Martin

HOLLISTER-GILROY, Calif. (KION) A 24-year-old woman died in a car crash on Saturday going southbound on the 101 Freeway after being rear-ended by another car headed in the same direction.

At around 3 a.ma, a 23-year-old man driving a 2016 Chevrolet was going southbound on the 101 Freeway near South of San Martin Avenue when he hit a 2004 Toyota with the female driver. According to California Highway Patrol, both vehicles went off-road and the female driver ended up dying in the crash.

CHP suspects alcohol was a factor. They are still investigating the incident.