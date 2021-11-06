Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers end partnership

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business

Prevea Health and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced they are ending their partnership in a joint statement issued by the company Saturday. Rodgers tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and is unvaccinated against the virus.

Rodgers has been a spokesperson for Prevea Health, which is headquartered in Wisconsin, since 2012.

“Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company wrote in a statement. “This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”

This is a developing story.

