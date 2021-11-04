Monterey County residents may have their personal information breached

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A contractor providing behavioral health services to several Monterey County clients experienced a network data breach that could affect more than 4,000 people.

The breach happened in August. Monterey County representatives said an unauthorized individual may have had access to 4,200 people's personal data.

The data stored on the breached network includes clinical and demographic information like date of birth, driver's license, social security numbers, diagnosis information, and more. Any Monterye County Clients affected by the breach will be notified individually.

If you've been affected by this incident or have any additional questions, you can contact the Compliance Department at healthcomplianceoffice@co.monterey.ca.us or call 831-755-4018.