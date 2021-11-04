Attempted murder suspects sentenced for gang-related shooting in April 2018

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) UPDATE NOV. 4, 2021 A third-gang member has been sentenced to prison for the 2018 shooting in East Salinas.

Alvaro Corona-Aguirre from Salinas was sentenced to 20 years and 4 months on 2 counts of attempted murder gang offenses and firearm possession.

Body camera video helped identify Corona-Aguire as one of the shooters who fired multiple arounds at the victims outside the home on the 600 block of Towt Street in Salinas.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Three attempted murder suspects were arrested Monday for a gang-related shooting back in April.

The shooting occurred in the 600 block of Towt Street in Salinas on April 7. Two men confronted two victims while they were talking in front of a home. As the suspects approached, they pulled out handguns and fired multiple rounds at the victims. The victims took off running and were not physically hurt.

Salinas PD said the suspects ran to a waiting white, 4 door sedan that drove southbound on Towt St.

Detectives from the Salinas Police Department's Investigations Bureau gathered evidence and identified 25-year-old Mark Anthony Valenzuela, 19-year-old Miguel Angel Vargas Jimenez and 19-year-old Jimmy Aguirre as the suspects.

Early Monday morning (5/21), Salinas SWAT served search warrants on Aguirre and Jimenez in the 2100 block of N. Main St. and in the 700 block of Williams Road. Both were taken into custody.

"During the search of Aguirre's residence on Williams Rd., a .22 caliber handgun was found in his room," said Salinas PD.

Detectives and local law enforcement served a search warrant at Valenzuela's home in the 1200 block of Center Lane in Los Banos. Valenzuela was arrested and transported to Salinas.

All three suspects were taken to Monterey County Jail and booked for attempted murder, conspiracy and gang enhancements.