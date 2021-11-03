UN slams atrocities carried out in Tigray conflict, as Ethiopia announces state of emergency

By Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

The United Nations has condemned atrocities uncovered in a joint investigation into the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region on Wednesday, a day after the country’s government announced a nationwide state of emergency and called on citizens to take up arms against the advance of Tigrayan forces toward its capital.

The investigation — which is the only human rights probe to have been allowed into the blockaded Tigray region since fighting broke out between the region’s former ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), and the Ethiopian government last year — found that all parties to the conflict have “committed violations of international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law, some of which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity,” to varying degrees.

The report found evidence that all sides had committed violations of international human rights, which may amount to war crimes, including extra-judicial killings, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, violations against refugees, and forced displacement of civilians.

The joint investigation by the UN Human Rights Office and the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, or EHRC, is a rare partnership that has raised eyebrows among Tigrayans, human rights groups and other observers, who have flagged concerns about its independence from government influence. But the UN and EHRC have reaffirmed its impartiality.

The report covers the toll on civilians from early November 2020, when the armed conflict began, until June 2021 when the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire — a ceasefire that has not held. It draws from interviews with 269 confidential interviews with victims and witnesses of alleged violations and abuses.

In a press conference on Wednesday in Geneva, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called the report “devastating.”

“The Tigray conflict has been marked by extreme brutality. The gravity and seriousness of the violations and abuses we have documented underscore the need to hold perpetrators accountable on all sides,” Bachelet added.

This is a developing story, more to follow…

