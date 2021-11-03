New Student Housing revealed in CSUMB

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Students have already started moving into the recently completed Mosaic Student Housing complex at Cal State University Monterey Bay.

The 12-unit complex comes with underground parking, lockers, a deck on the fourth floor for exercising and a small library in one of the two observation deck buildings. The complex also provides a study space with ocean views and lounge chairs for students to relax. Each unit also includes a private deck and access to a community garden.

