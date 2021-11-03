Skip to Content
New Student Housing revealed in CSUMB

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Students have already started moving into the recently completed Mosaic Student Housing complex at Cal State University Monterey Bay.

The 12-unit complex comes with underground parking, lockers, a deck on the fourth floor for exercising and a small library in one of the two observation deck buildings. The complex also provides a study space with ocean views and lounge chairs for students to relax. Each unit also includes a private deck and access to a community garden.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will bring you all the details from the grand opening tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

