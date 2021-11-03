Netflix games are here. Android users get to play first

By Walé Azeez, CNN Business

Netflix has launched five mobile games for Android phones and tablets, as it seeks to gain a bigger share of subscribers’ attention and entertainment time.

The streaming giant is looking to capitalize on the success of its signature science fiction series “Stranger Things” with the release of “Stranger Things: 1984” and “Stranger Things 3: The Game.”

Other titles include “Shooting Hoops,” “Card Blast” and “Teeter Up,” all billed as for adults only.

Tuesday’s launch does not include a game based on its recent mega hit, the South Korean thriller series Squid Game.

The gaming titles had been on limited release starting in August to subscribers in Poland, Italy and Spain, according to tech blog Engadget.

“Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone,” Netflix said in a statement.

The games will be free to all Android users among Netflix’s 200 million subscribers, with no advertisements, additional fees or in-app purchases necessary, the company said.

Netflix did not comment in its statement on when the games would become available to its iPhone subscriber base.

“Our mobile games are currently available on Android devices when you log into your Netflix profile. Members on an Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where you can select any game to download,” the company said.

Netflix first entered the gaming industry in September after it acquired Night School Studio, a seven-year-old developer based in Glendale, California for an undisclosed sum.

In July, chief executive Reed Hastings disclosed that video games would become part of Netflix’s offering during the company’s second quarter earnings call.

