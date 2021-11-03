Cyprus holds rig security drills amid hydrocarbon tensions

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Ships and aircraft from eight nations are taking part in annual drills to boost safety and security procedures on vessels and oil rigs off Cyprus’ southern coastline amid ongoing tensions with neighboring Turkey over competing claims to hydrocarbon reserves. The “Nemesis” exercise in which the U.S., France, Italy, Britain, Israel and Egypt are also taking part, is being carried out in waters where the Cyprus government has licensed a consortium made up of energy companies Total of France and Eni of Italy to drill for oil and gas. The drills were as much an affirmation of Cyprus’ sovereign rights with foreign support as much as they were intended to hone its forces’ skills.