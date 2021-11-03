Bellerive Country Club to host 2030 President’s Cup

By Dan Greenwald, Digital Content Producer

Click here for updates on this story

TOWN AND COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — Bellerive Country Club will host the 2030 President’s Cup.

The President’s Cup is similar to Ryder Cup, a match play event that pits the best golfers in the United States from golfers from other countries. Unlike the Ryder Cup, which includes the best golfers from Europe taking on the Americans, the President’s Cup features the best non-European players. Each side has 12 players.

The announcement became official at Bellerive on Wednesday. The West County club dubbed the “Green Monster of Ladue,” hosted the PGA Championship in 1992 and 2018, the 1965 US Open, 2004 US Senior Open, 2008 BMW Championship and the 2013 Senior PGA Championship.

PGA Tour President Jay Monahan spoke at at the announcement Wednesday morning at the country club through a video.

“I’m honored to announce that the 2030 President’s Cup will be played at the Bellerive Country Club,” Monahan said, “adding to an indelible club history that includes major championships for the likes of Gary Player, Nick Price and Brooks Koepka.”

Governor Mike Parson, PGA representatives and local leaders were in attendance at the event.

“That is one special thing for the state of Missouri,” Parson said, “how sports-minded we are and how much we promote that and how we support it.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones spoke after Parson at the event.

“We often say that St. Louis has the most passionate sports fans in the country,” Jones said. “From Nascar to WWE and now the PGA Tour, St. Louis is a major destination for sports events.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.