Pfizer revenue and profits soar on its Covid vaccine business

Pfizer reported that earnings and sales more than doubled in the past quarter, and it raised its outlook for results the full year, thanks greatly to its Covid-19 vaccine.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $7.7 billion, up 133% from a year earlier. Revenue soared to $24.1 billion, up 134%. Both easily cleared results forecast by analysts.

The vaccine business alone was responsible for more than 60% of the company’s sales, as vaccine revenue rose to $14.6 billion from only $1.7 billion a year earlier. Revenue outside of its vaccine business was up a far more modest 11%.

The company said it now expects full-year revenue of between $81 billion to $82 billion, up $2 billion from its earlier guidance. It also raised its earnings per share outlook by about 3% to 5% above what it had been expected to earn.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted emergency use authorization for the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer for children ages 5 to 11. Pfizer says a clinical trial showed its vaccine provides more than 90% protection against symptomatic disease among children, even at one-third the dose,

Shares of Pfizer were up 3% in premarket trading on the results.

