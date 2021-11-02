Driver hits 50-year-old woman walking into traffic in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police responded to a pedestrian collision on Monday morning near W. Market and Clark Street. Police said a 50-year-old woman stepped into traffic without giving cars time to yield. One car was able to swerve and dodge the person, but the other car ended up hitting her, going 40 miles per hour. Police said the 61-year-old driver didn't seem to be impaired and was cooperative at the scene.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and police said she is expected to survive.

With rainy weather, Salinas police advised, "The roadways are wet, and more rain is expected during the week. Slow down and concentrate on what you are doing as a pedestrian or driver. Traffic safety is a shared responsibility."

Salinas Police Department is hosting a Town Hall on Nov. 14 to address pedestrian and bicycle safety after multiple reports of people and cyclists being hit by cars in the city.