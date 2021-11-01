San Jose man killed on Halloween

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION) San Jose Police found a man with at least one gunshot wound on Oct. 31 after 3:30 p.m. near 5200 block of Great Oaks Parkway. He died after being transported to the local hospital.

Police said they are investigating and the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office is confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin. This is San Jose's 29th homicide this year.

For any information on the case, contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo #3810 or Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.