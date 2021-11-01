Mask mandate returns to Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) An indoor mask mandate is expected to be in effect after Monterey County's transmission rate continues to be substantial, according to the Centers of Disease Control COVID-19 data.

Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of implementing an indoor mask mandate at their Sept. 28 meeting. The ordinance would only go into effect after Oct. 29, if the CDC labels Monterey County as "high" or "substantial" risk of transmission. However, according to the CDC, Monterey County is currently labeled substantial from COVID-19 data collected on Oct. 29.

