Human remains found in Monterey County on Halloween in connection to Fairfield homicide

CARMEL, Calif. (KION) Fairfield Police Department said they arrested three individuals after human remains in Monterey County were discovered following the investigation of a murder in Fairfield.

A 19-year-old female from Carmel was reported missing Saturday night. Fairfield Police Department said Leilani Beauchamp was last seen early morning in Sacramento at a Halloween Park, before leaving with two males. Police said the two men were on active duty in the Air Force and were living in Cascade Lane in Fairfield.

Monterey County Sheriff's Office said detectives were called to the 300 block of Corral De Tierra on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. to investigate the remains found of a woman from Carmel. According to Fairfield Police, Beauchamp's remains were found in Monterey County that night on Oct. 31.

Fairfield Police said they arrested a 21-year-old female from Pittsburg for murder, a 20-year-old male from Fairfield for accessory to murder, and a 27-year-old male from Pittsburg for accessory to murder and a violation of his parole. Police said the 27-year-old is currently on parole associated with a felony conviction for attempted murder.

"We are deeply saddened by the events that have transpired," Fairfield Police said. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to Leilani’s loved ones. Please respect their privacy as they deal with this tragic loss."