Small plane crashes in Waukesha County, the second in 2 weeks

By Frank Healy

    WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A small plane crashed near a golf course in Waukesha County Saturday, Oct. 30.

The plane crash is the second in two weeks in the county.

Reports of this crash came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

At the scene, the plane hit a powerline, cutting power to almost 100 homes in the area.

We Energies had a crew working to repair the downed lines.

Neighbors said the plane commonly lands nearby.

The sheriff’s office said the 61-year pilot was taken by flight for life to a local hospital. we don’t know his condition at the moment.

This comes after another small plane crashed in Waukesha on Oct. 12, killing a husband and wife on board.

That crash happened near HW 164 and Red Wing Driver.

That crash is still under investigation.

