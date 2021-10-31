A ‘number of people’ injured after UK train crash, police say

By Niamh Kennedy, CNN

A “number of people” have been left injured from a train collision at a tunnel near Salisbury, England, according to the British Transport Police (BTP).

“Thankfully no one has died,” the BTP tweeted shortly after 9:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. EDT) Sunday.

Officers are continuing to respond to the incident at the Fisherton Tunnel, the agency added.

Earlier Sunday, BTP officers had been called to assist, “following reports a train derailed.”

A tweet from the Wiltshire Police also said police officers were responding with fire and ambulance service “at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury.”

A statement from Network Rail Wessex said the incident involved the 17:08 p.m. Great Western Railway service between Portsmouth Harbour and Bristol Temple Meads and the 17:20 p.m. South Western Railway service from London Waterloo to Honiton.

The line remains closed as emergency services carry out their work, Network Rail Wessex added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.