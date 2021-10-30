Skip to Content
1 person is dead and others injured following a shooting a Gilroy City Council Member’s home

GILROY, Calif. (KION)- Gilroy police responded to the report of a shooting on the 400 hundred block of Las Animas Avenue in Gilroy. Around one a.m today prior to officer’s arrival at least one suspect reportedly fired a gun.

Officers then determined there was a total of four shooting victims during the altercation. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victims were than transported to  local hospitals. two of the victims had life threating injuries. The location of the incident was later determined to be the residence of Gilroy City Council member Rebeca Armendariz. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Silva at 408-846-0335.

