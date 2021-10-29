Must-watch videos of the week
By Jodi Upchurch, CNN
An interpreter’s body language goes viral, Yosemite Falls gets its flow back, and Adam Levine responds to backlash. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Lost in translation
Internet critics pounced when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern bumped a sign language interpreter out of the picture in what appeared to be an accident.
Back in the flow
After a prolonged drought, heavy rains from a “bomb cyclone” in Northern California brought water back to the iconic waterfall in Yosemite National Park.
Landslide shuts down highway
Heavy rain triggered landslides in California, with one shutting down a highway in both directions on State Route 70.
Moved like Jagger
Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine says he was “startled” after a fan jumped onstage and grabbed him in an incident that went viral on TikTok.
Pandemic proposal
Two Georgia ER nurses who met and fell in love during the Covid-19 pandemic got engaged in an epic surprise proposal that took place atop their hospital’s helipad.
