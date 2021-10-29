Monterey High School football game cancelled due to COVID-19

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey High School canceled their football game against Gonzales High on Friday. Non-profit organization MHS Green Machine Football tweeted that the game was canceled due to COVID-19.

"We are sad to announce tonight’s game has been canceled due to covid," the tweet said. We thank Principal Newton for prioritizing the health of our students."

In September, Salinas High School also canceled their football game after players test positive for COVID-19.

A recent NCAA study found that playing college football games didn’t spread coronavirus among athletes. One of the authors of the study also shows that activities can continue in a pandemic if managed the right way.

