Marina home decks out for Halloween

MARINA, Calif. (KION) This neighbor went all out for Halloween. Glenn Woodson has been decorating her home in Marina for several years. If you drive by 425 Reindollar Avenue in Marina between now and Oct. 31, tune the radio to 101.9 FM and listen to the skeleton pianist show off his deadly skills.

Woodson also said guests are welcome to walk in the lower driveway to see their decorations, however, they ask you to stay off the cemetery and respect buried bodies resting in peace.

On Halloween, the house will be open for Trick-or-treaters from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you went all out on your holiday decorations this year, email photos and video to newstips@kion546.com and we'll share them on our show and website.