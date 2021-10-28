Dad competes in ‘Legendary Dad Bod’ competition to help raise money for children battling cancer

By Stetson Miller

JOPPATOWNE, Maryland (WJZ) — One Joppatowne father of four is competing in a quirky online contest called the Legendary Dad Bod Competition.

“It is kind of fun, kind of goofy. I thought it would be something that would be kind of fun to do,” said Peter Danaher, who heard about the Men’s Journal competition through Instagram

Danaher decided to enter after losing weight earlier in the year.

“Actually lost 40 pounds from January to July and so to kind of cap off that, you know thought this would be a fun way to do that,” he said.

Contestants are now competing for the most votes through an online system. Danaher has made it all the way to the quarter-finals.

“When he started and he was in the first place in the first group it was kind of exciting and motivating so we’ve been voting every day,” said Amanda Danaher, his wife.

The winner gets $25,000 and a two-page feature in Men’s Journal.

The competition is raising money for a good cause. To receive two vote, a donation of $2 must be made to a charity helping children battling cancer called the B+ Foundation.

Danaher told WJZ he thinks there is a good chance he might be the winner.

“Things are rolling we’re in the quarter-finals. I was like ‘wow there’s actually a shot to like take this home’ and like that would be kind of awesome,” he said.

To vote for Peter, visit: legendarydadbod.com/vote/free/2021/peter-danaher

