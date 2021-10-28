Skip to Content
Cal Fire CZU Unit Chief to retire

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire CZU Unit Chief Ian Larkin announced his retirement. His last day will be Nov. 5, 2021.

Larkin was raised in Watsonville and had studied to become a mechanical engineer. The first time he served as a volunteer fire fighter, he said he was hooked.

Larkins handle last year's CZU fire that was started from 12,000 lighting strikes which created 585 fires. It was a once-in-a-lifetime event and now, after serving for 33 years, he's ready to spend more time with his family.

See his goodbye video below.

