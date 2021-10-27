Monterey County holds community town hall on vaccinations for children

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County will be answering questions about children vaccinations for COVID-19 on Oct. 28 starting at 5:30 p.m. over zoom.

Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted 17-0 on Tuesday to recommend emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. The new state mandate requiring students to be vaccinated will go into effect once FDA has approved it.

The town hall expects to answer parents' and families' questions regarding the mandate and the vaccine from a panel of experts including Monterey County Health Officer, Dr. Edward Moreno, Natividad Hospital Dr. Chritopher Carpenter, Monterey County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Deneen Guss.

To attend the town hall, visit https://montereycty.zoom.us/s/95435476205 . Meeting ID is 954 3547 6205

If you missed the Spanish town hall on Oct. 21. You can watch the recording here or below.