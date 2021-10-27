A new parking ordinance could provide safe spaces for RVs in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A new safe parking ordinance was first brought to the table to try and address not only concerns of people living in Santa Cruz but also the impacts on those who are living in their vehicles.

“I think with how difficult it is to find housing it would be really helpful for there to be more spots for RVs and stuff like that,” said Sanki Periasamy, UCSC student.

Living in an RV on Santa Cruz streets is against city policy but with the cost of living many have no other choice, something even UCSC students face.

“Having a place for students or other people who are struggling to find housing in Santa Cruz the RV spots could help alleviate the housing crisis,” Kaylee Baker, UCSC Student

But not all those who live, work, and play in the city are on board with the idea of designated safe parking.

“If the safe spaces are on public parking spaces or public streets, then no I’m not for that. But if they can find a church or company or organization that wants to volunteer their parking lot, and build those facilities then sure,” Jason Smith, Santa Cruz County resident.

People shared with council members a number of concerns about people living in large vehicles, one being the environmental impacts such as gray water being dumped into the sewers and going into waterways. Another issue, was sanitation and trash collecting around parked vehicles. There were also concerns about some criminal activity and noise complaints.

"This ordinance was intended to make clear what the acceptable time, place, and manner for people staying in oversize vehicles overnight would be. It also brings forward some ideas and some support systems for people who are residing in oversize vehicles," Elizabeth Smith, City of Santa Cruz Communications Manager.

Though the safe parking program is in the early stages of planning, it will start with at least 30 spaces giving people a place to go in the evenings and will provide some support services. There will also be three emergency parking spaces for those who may have an unforeseen crisis.

"The city staff is working on trying to figure out what's the best way, most cost-effective way, most supportive way to implement this program," said Smith.

On November 9th there will be a second reading of the program. With final approval, within 30 days the ordinance will be implemented. City staff will be required to identify three emergency parking spots for those emergency situations and then over the following four months, they'll be working to set up that larger, safe parking program.

As the city sets this program up, they will be in contact with any residents who might be impacted and listen to their concerns.