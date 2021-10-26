Watsonville man caught stealing mailbox keys from USPS

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Watsonville Police arrested a man suspected of stealing several mailbox keys from a United States Postal Service vehicle. The keys would have given the suspect access to mailboxes in Watsonville and surrounding areas.

According to police, surveillance footage identified the 39-year-old who was arrested Tuesday morning. Postal inspectors a still investigating, however, police said they don't believe he tampered with any mailboxes. Police booked the suspect into Santa Cruz County Jail for theft, possession of the stolen property, and violating probation.