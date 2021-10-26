TV looks more like US, viewers like it, diversity study says

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television shows that reflect the nation’s increasing racial and ethnic diversity are finding favor with industry gatekeepers and viewers. That’s according to a newly released University of California, Los Angeles, study of the 2019-20 TV season. The UCLA study found audience enthusiasm for shows such as creator-star Issa Rae’s “Insecure” proves that inclusion pays business as well as social dividends. One of the study’s authors says the biggest takeaway is “the mounting evidence” of the importance of diversity to today’s TV viewers. For viewers of all races and ethnicities, median ratings were highest for scripted broadcast shows in which people of color represented about a third of the credited writers.