Patrol investigates after truck runs over man sleeping next to the road

By WBBH Staff

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a deadly crash early on Monday morning.

A Chevy Pickup truck was driving on Bayshore Gardens Parkway while approaching a curve. The 40-year-old man driving ran off the road and into the grassy shoulder.

A 68-year-old man was sleeping in the area next to the road with a blanket and his things. The truck ran him over, killing him.

Officials pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene of the crash.

FHP is actively investigating the fatal crash.

