Ole Gunnar Solskjaer laments ‘darkest day’ after Liverpool dismantles Manchester United

It is a day that Manchester United fans would rather soon forget.

Sunday’s emphatic 5-0 thrashing at the hands of fierce rival Liverpool highlighted everything that is currently wrong at the club and has put untold pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The hosts simply showed an apathetic level of intensity with individual errors and a lack of organization that was brutally exploited by a ruthless opponent.

Solskjaer’s face at full-time showed a man with the weight of the world on his shoulders, looking almost stunned by what he had witnessed within the walls of Old Trafford.

“It’s not easy to say something apart from it’s the darkest day I’ve had leading these players and we weren’t good enough, individually and as a team,” he said after the match, with his side slipping down to seventh in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Chelsea and seven behind Liverpool.

“You can’t give a team like Liverpool those chances, unfortunately we did. The whole performance wasn’t good enough, that’s for sure.”

As he walked down the tunnel, Solskjaer clapped those fans who stayed to show support to the team, though some had even left at half-time with Liverpool 4-0 up.

As Liverpool’s traveling support taunted Solskaer — “Ole’s at the wheel” — boos rang out from the rest of the stadium with fans furious with the team’s display.

Solskjaer will always be a legend at the club for his performances there as a player but there are fears that his managerial regime is tarnishing that once great legacy.

From the evidence provided from performances this season, United look way short of its competition, both tactically and mentally.

There was an indiscipline as well on Sunday — Paul Pogba red carded shortly after he came on as a second-half substitute for an awful tackle on Naby Keita.

That tackle resulted in Keita, who had scored Liverpool’s first goal, being stretchered off.

Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City under Pep Guardiola and Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel have all excelled way beyond the levels of United.

Those three clubs have world class managers at the helm. All three have shown exponential development under their managers and have won trophies as a result of that coaching and leadership — United’s current form suggests Solskjaer is coming up short.

“We have to really get over this as quickly as we can and move on,” Solskjaer added, remaining defiant that he is still the right man for the job.

“You’re not a robot, of course. I’m devastated and I’m as low as I’ve ever been when I’ve been at this fantastic football club.

“We’ve had dark days here before and we’ve always bounced back. I will always bounce back, no matter what the situation is now.”

With many fans now turning against the manager and very few signs of things getting better on the pitch, Solskjaer is facing a very uncertain future.

His must now plan to navigate his wounded side past Tottenham and Manchester City in United’s next two league games — a frightening prospect for a team that has struggled to cope against quality players in recent weeks.

Any more embarrassing defeats and you feel the writing could be on the wall for Solskjaer.

