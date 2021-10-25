Marina Man convicted for assaulting roommate

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) After a two-day jury trial, Michael Perkuhn, 51, was convicted of assaulting his roommate.

According to Monterey County District Attorney's office, Perkuhn had been living with the victim on and off since 2016. He was in the process of moving out on Feb 3, when he got into an argument with her. She testified saying he pushed her into a bookcase and threatened her with an axe.

The judge sentenced Perkuhn to serve 50 days in Monterey County Jail and one-year probation at the end of his trial on Oct. 19. Perkuhn is not allowed to own or possess firearms for ten years.