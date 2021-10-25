If you’ve been affected by the power outages, you may be eligible for SNAP or CalFresh benefits

CALIFORNIA, Calif. (KION) United States Department of Agriculture USDA announced on Monday that residents in 14 California counties affected by the extreme winds and public safety power shutoffs could be eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program SNAP or CalFresh benefits.

Instead of requiring households that are part of SNAP to report food losses individually, the USDA is allowing California to automatically approve food replacements for residents in 18 zip codes in 14 counties, including Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Luis Obispo. More details are available here.

SNAP participants in the hardest-hit areas could have a portion of their October benefits replaced. Residents in other affected areas can request a replacement benefit by filing an affidavit with the local office showing how the disaster created a loss.

For more information to see how to recieive your benefits dial 2-1-1 or visit California SNAP website here.