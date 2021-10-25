Skip to Content
High surf warning on the Monterey and Santa Cruz County coast

Seaside, Santa Cruz wave breaker
Flicker/specchio.nero
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) There is a high surf warning until Tuesday at 11 a.m. Expect 20-30 foot waves this week with strong rip currents and possible coastal flooding.

Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Those waves also create life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion.

Our weather team recommends, "Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure."

KION's Jonathan Sarabia is speaking with the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Monterey. He'll provide more details tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Click to read more weather-related updates: Rain Tracks Inland, High Surf Still A Concern

