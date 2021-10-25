Facebook quarterly profit tops $9 billion amid damning headlines

By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

On a day full of bad news for Facebook, the company reminded investors that it continues to be a money-making machine.

Facebook on Monday reported $29 billion in revenue for the three months ended in September, up 33% from the same period a year earlier. The company posted nearly $9.2 billion in profit, up 17% from the year prior.

The results were nearly in line with Wall Street analysts’ projections. Facebook’s stock rose more than 3% in after-hours trading Monday following the earnings report.

The results come amid perhaps the biggest crisis in the social media giant’s 17-year history. Tens of thousands of pages of internal documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen informed the Wall Street Journal’s “Facebook Files” series, and on Monday, a flood of additional news coverage by a consortium of 17 US news organizations, as well as hearings with US and UK lawmakers. The documents provide the deepest look yet at many of Facebook’s biggest problems, including its struggles to regulate hate speech and misinformation, the use of its platform by human traffickers, research on harms to young people and more. (Facebook has pushed back on many of the reports, saying they are misleading and mischaracterize its research and actions.)

Still, Facebook is no stranger to PR crises. In most cases, Facebook’s business has continued to chug along at a healthy clip despite outcry from regulators and the public.

But this time could be different. Facebook’s massive ad business is already in a vulnerable state because of recent changes to Apple’s app tracking rules. Apple’s iOS 14.5 software update, which went into effect in April, requires that users give explicit permission for apps to track their behavior and sell their personal data, such as age, location, spending habits and health information, to advertisers. Facebook has aggressively pushed back against the changes and warned investors last year that the update could hurt its business if many users opt out of tracking.

On Monday, Facebook warned that the iOS 14 changes could create “continued headwinds” in the fourth quarter of 2021.

While much of the world spent the day focused on Facebook’s real-world harms, the company hinted to investors in the report that it wants them looking forward, not backward. Starting in the fourth quarter, the company plans to break out Facebook Reality Labs — its division dedicated to augmented and virtual reality services — as a separate reporting segment from its family of apps, which includes Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook’s namesake social network.

CFO Dave Wehner said Facebook is investing so heavily in this newer division that it will reduce “our overall operating profit in 2021 by approximately $10 billion.”

In a statement with the results, Facebook CEO and cofounder Mark Zuckerberg also focused on what’s next: “I’m excited about our roadmap, especially around creators, commerce, and helping to build the metaverse.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.