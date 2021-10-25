Cop charged with sexually abusing 2 children

By Lisi Merkley

ROY, Utah (KSL) — A Roy police officer faces five first-degree felony charges accusing him of sexually abusing two young girls.

Ryan A. Estes, 38, of Roy, is charged in 2nd District Court with two counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child for incidents that are alleged to have occurred between 2015 and 2017.

Estes was placed on administrative leave once the police department learned about the case, said Roy Police Chief Matthew Gwynn. “He will remain on leave until we have thoroughly evaluated the facts of this case and can make a determination as to his continued employment status,” he said.

Estes was investigated by the Clinton Police Department.

One victim was between 10 and 13 years old when Estes sexually abused her on more than one occasion, inappropriately touching her and forcing her to touch him, according to charging documents.

The last time the abuse occurred, the girl said she “thought to herself this was very wrong and intentionally made sure to never be alone with him thereafter,” the charges state.

The second victim described being sexually abused and inappropriately touched when she was 13 years old, according to the charges.

Estes was arrested and booked into the Davis County Jail on Tuesday and remained there Sunday. Investigators have requested that Estes be held without bail. An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 4.

The charging documents indicate that the maximum “presumptive sentence” for a conviction of rape of a child is 25 years to life and 15 years to life for aggravated sexual abuse.

