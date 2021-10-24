LEADING OFF: Astros, Braves start final World Series prep

By The Associated Press

The Astros and Braves are making final preparations in Houston before opening the World Series on Tuesday night. Both teams are set to work out at Minute Maid Park. A few roster decisions need to be made, but both clubs have already declared starters for Game 1. Framber Valdez will go for Houston after delivering eight terrific innings in a 9-1 win in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against Boston. Atlanta, meanwhile, is going with Charlie Morton, who pitched for Houston from 2017-18 and got the win in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.