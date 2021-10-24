Hundreds descend to fight back against breast cancer in Atlanta

By ROB HUGHES

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of walkers took to the streets at Atlantic Station Saturday morning to walk for a cure.

The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk kicked off at 9 a.m. and brought people from all over together to help raise awareness about breast cancer.

The annual walk is a major donation driver and helps raise thousands of dollars for breast cancer research.

CBS46’s Karyn Greer was the event’s emcee and she was joined by CBS46 teammates Rodney Harris and Fred Campagna along the route.

Thank you to everyone who came out and supported the event and helped raise money for such an important cure!

