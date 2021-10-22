Woman bites and kicks Monterey Peace Officer

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey Police officers were kicked and bitten by an intoxicated woman after taking her to get a medical evaluation.

On Oct. 19 just before 6 p.m., Monterey Police responded to a call about an intoxicated woman refusing to leave a business 1400 blocks of Munras Avenue. When they arrived, officers saw the 34-year-old woman hit a man in the face in the parking lot after trying to prevent her from entering a person's car without permission. According to police, the man said he didn't know the woman and declined to pursue charges against her.

After arresting the woman for public intoxications, officers took her to Natividad Medical Center for a medical evaluation because of her intoxication level. During the evaluation, the woman kicked an officer twice in the leg. When they tried to sit her down in the police car, she bit an officer's forearm enough to cause an injury through two-layer of clothing.

Officers booked her into Monterey County Jail and charged her for felony battery on a peace officer resulting in injury. The bail was set at $10,000.